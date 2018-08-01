Hatch apologizes to McCain for slamming his no-Trump funeral plans

McCain's daughter, Meghan, said earlier Tuesday on ABC's "The View" that people criticizing her father needed to relax.

"I would like everyone to take a collective breath and chill out on my dad for a second, especially Orrin Hatch," she said.

People close to McCain have informed the White House that the senator does not want Trump to be at his funeral, a source told NBC News. The source said McCain wants Vice President Mike Pence to represent the White House instead. Among the expected eulogists are former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, the source said.

On Monday, Hatch called McCain's plans for his funeral "ridiculous."

"He's the president of the United States and he's a very good man. But it's up to (McCain),” Hatch told Politico.

Hatch also said that he didn't expect McCain to return to the Senate.

McCain's funeral plans, first reported Saturday by The New York Times, comes as he and Trump have had a enormously turbulent relationship, particularly since the 2016 presidential primary when Trump said McCain was considered a war hero only "because he was captured" during the Vietnam War and that Trump preferred military figures who avoided being taken prisoner by the enemy.