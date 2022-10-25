Hope Hicks, a longtime Trump aide, interviewing with Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON — Hope Hicks, who served as a top adviser to former President Donald Trump, is interviewing with the Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday, a source familiar told NBC News.

The Jan. 6 committee declined to provide a comment or any additional details. Hicks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hicks served in multiple senior roles in Trump's White House for much of his presidency. She left the White House six days after the Jan. 6 insurrection, on Jan. 12, after serving as a counselor to the president. She had previously served as White House communications director as well as director of strategic communications. Prior to her stints at the White House, Hicks worked for Trump's presidential campaign, the Trump Organization and Ivanka Trump’s fashion brand.

Hicks was one of Trump's closest confidantes in his White House and previously refused to answer questions about working for the president when she testified before lawmakers behind closed doors in 2019.

The Jan. 6 panel held its last hearing on Oct. 13 and subpoenaed Trump himself last week to testify on or around Nov. 14.

In an interview over the weekend, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the committee's vice chair, did not rule out taking live television testimony from the former president.