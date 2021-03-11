House to advance background checks bills, but Senate passage unlikely

WASHINGTON — The House is considering two bills Thursday morning that would expand background checks for gun purchases, which Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said his chamber will vote on.

One of the bills, which passed in the chamber in a 227-203 vote, would require universal background checks on all gun purchases, including transactions involving unlicensed or private sellers, and ban the creation of a national gun registry.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif., chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, advanced with support from eight Republicans, including Vern Buchanan, Carlos Gimenez and Maria Salazar of Florida, and opposition from one Democrat, Jared Golden, of Maine.

The other measure, would close the so-called “Charleston Loophole,” which allows the sale of a firearm to proceed if a background check isn’t completed within three days. House Democratic Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., sponsored the bill, and first introduced it after the June 2015 mass shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

The House passed both gun-control bills in Feb. 2019, but the Republican majority blocked them in the Senate.

Democrats said there's public support for background checks for gun purchases.

“So we hope that with the big, strong bipartisan vote we have today to send it over to the Senate and the drumbeat across America, that the change will come,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said at a morning press conference.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said the two bills would save many thousands of lives.

“For that, we have a moral duty to pass it. We have a political duty to pass it given the polling. And if Republicans stand in the way, they'll pay a price both morally and politically,” he said.

Schumer said last time they were passed, the bills landed in then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” — but the New York Democrat said that time is now over.

The legislation “will be on the floor of the Senate, and we will see where everybody stands," Schumer said. "No more hopes and prayers, thoughts and prayers. A vote is what we need — a vote — not thoughts and prayers. And we will see where people stand, and maybe we'll get the votes.”

Democrats hold a razor-thin majority in the Senate and need 60 votes to advance most legislation. With all Democrats in favor of the bills, they would need the support of at least 10 Senate Republicans — unlikely for the measures in their current form.