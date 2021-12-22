House committee launches probe into deadly Astroworld concert

WASHINGTON — The House Oversight Committee announced Wednesday that it’s launching a bipartisan investigation into the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival in November that left 10 people dead and dozens injured.

Democratic and Republican Leaders on the committee sent a letter to Michael Rapino, president and chief executive officer of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., the company that promoted the concert that the panel said was reportedly responsible for the festival’s “planning, staffing, putting up money, securing permits, finding vendors, communicating with local agencies.”

“Recent reports raise serious concerns about whether your company took adequate steps to ensure the safety of the 50,000 concertgoers who attended Astroworld Festival,” said the members of the committee, chaired by Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y.

The lawmakers cited reports about security and medical staff being “inexperienced or ill-equipped to deal with mass injuries.”

“Some attendees stated that the placement of barricades made it difficult to escape. Experts have stated that Astroworld Festival organizers failed to heed warning signs," said the members.

The lawmakers said that the tragedy at the Houston-based festival comes after a series of other events and safety violations involving Live Nation, noting that the company has previously been fined or sued over safety issues at other events.

“We are deeply saddened by the deaths that occurred at Astroworld Festival and are committed to investigating what went wrong to inform possible reforms that could prevent future tragedies,” the members added.

The stampede of people happened when the crowd of 50,000 surged, which caused the audience to panic.

Several lawsuits have been filed as a result of what occurred at Astroworld that name as defendants Scott, guest performer Drake, promoter Live Nation as well as individuals affiliated with NRG Park and ScoreMore Holdings.