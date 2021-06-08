House communications vendor compromised by ransomware attack

WASHINGTON — An online vendor that provides constituent services for House offices has been compromised by a ransomware attack, NBC News confirmed Tuesday morning.

David O’Boyle, a spokesman for the House chief administrative officer, confirmed the attack on the vendor, iConstituent, in a statement.

The vendor told O'Boyle's office that "their e-newsletter system was hit with a ransomware attack,” he said, noting that the system is an external service available for House offices to buy.

“At this time, the CAO is not aware of any impact to House data," O'Boyle said. "The CAO is coordinating with the impacted offices supported by iConstituent and has taken measures to ensure that the attack does not affect the House network and offices’ data.”

The vendor did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

The attack was first reported by Punchbowl News, which said nearly 60 House offices have not been able to get constituent information for several weeks because of the situation.