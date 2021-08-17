House Democratic leaders press for party unity on passing infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders are urging members of their party to come together as tension builds between progressive and moderate Democrats over the passing the infrastructure package and a social safety net bill.

"I would hope that none of us that none of us would do or say anything that would jeopardize passing these bills," Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., said Tuesday, according to a person on the call with leadership and House Democrats.

“A lot of us need to hold hands, we need to be protecting each other and march together," said Clyburn.

Progressive lawmakers have threatened to vote down the infrastructure bill, which was already passed by the Senate, unless it's linked to the $3.5 trillion social safety net bill that includes expanding health care, paid leave benefits, tackling climate change and raising taxes on the wealthy.

But now, nine moderate Democrats say they won't vote to begin writing the $3.5 trillion bill until the House passes the infrastructure legislation and sends it to Biden's desk.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has, for months, vowed the House won't vote on final passage of the infrastructure bill until the Senate passes the other spending bill, which is a process that could take weeks.

Over the weekend Pelosi suggested a way to appease everyone: The Rules Committee could set up a process to "advance" both measures at the same time.

The nine moderates appeared to reject that approach, saying in a joint statement Sunday evening that they appreciated her offer but that their "view remains consistent" on passing infrastructure first.

But in the caucus call on Tuesday Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., told members when the House reconvenes on August 23, they expect to hold procedural votes on three bills: the budget resolution, a voting rights bill, and the Senate-passed infrastructure bill, according to a source on the call.

“This is a real opportunity to pursue an agenda and it is important that we have unanimity and I believe we have it," said Hoyer on the call.

The votes will interrupt the previously-planned August recess.

“Remember the psychology of consensus. We are in this together, we have the leader of our party and we are pursuing the attainment of that agenda on behalf of the people For The People," said Hoyer.