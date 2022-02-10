House Democrats introduce resolution to allow staffers to unionize

WASHINGTON — House Democrats introduced a resolution that would provide the ability for staffers to unionize after a group of congressional employees announced their plan to organize a union for aides on Capitol Hill.

The resolution, which has 130 sponsors, would give House staffers protection to organize and bargain collectively as a union. The Democratic-controlled chamber could pass it without Republican support.

“In recent weeks, congressional staff have shared bravely their workplace experiences, good and bad, clearly illustrating their need for the protected right to organize,” said Rep. Andy Levin, D-Mich., who is leading the effort, in a statement Wednesday. "Congressional staff must enjoy the same fundamental rights of freedom of association at work, to organize and bargain collectively for better conditions, that all workers deserve."

If passed, the legislation would expire when the current session of Congress ends in January. It's unclear whether Democrats will maintain their majority after the midterm elections to pass another resolution next year. The 50-50 split Senate would have to pass separate legislation for staffers in the upper chamber to unionize.

In a statement Friday, the Congressional Workers Union, who had been organizing as a volunteer group over the past year, announced their plan to unionize “in solidarity with our fellow workers across the United States and the world.”

Representatives for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the Democratic leaders supported the effort to unionize on Capitol Hill.

“Like all Americans, our tireless Congressional staff have the right to organize their workplace and join together in a union. If and when staffers choose to exercise that right, they would have Speaker Pelosi’s full support,” spokesperson Drew Hammill tweeted.

Separately, a spokesperson for Schumer said he "believes that hard-working Senate staff have the right to organize their workplace and if they chose to do so, he would support that effort."

President Joe Biden pro-union stance has faced congressional setbacks in his first year. The White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment, led by Vice President Kamala Harris, released a report Monday outlining nearly 70 recommendations to strengthen workers’ organizing rights in the federal government.

Among its recommendations, the report includes efforts to ensure that federal contract dollars are not spent on anti-union campaigns and to help federal employees understand their rights to organize and bargain collectively, as well as to streamline union access.