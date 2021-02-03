House Democrats to vote on punishing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after GOP fails to take action

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Wednesday that the House of Representatives would vote Thursday on whether to strip embattled Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., of her committee assignments after Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy failed to take action against her.

"I spoke to Leader McCarthy this morning, and it is clear there is no alternative to holding a Floor vote on the resolution to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments," Hoyer, D-Md., said in a tweet. "The Rules Committee will meet this afternoon, and the House will vote on the resolution tomorrow."

Hoyer told reporters at the Capitol that McCarthy "made a decision and we’re going to move forward." He added, "I don't know specifically what he's going to do."

A spokesman for McCarthy said he'd discuss the matter with members later Wednesday.

A group of House Democrats introduced a resolution this week to remove Greene from her two committee assignments after more of her inflammatory and false statements from before she was elected came to light. Those statements included social media activity in which Greene liked posts calling for violence against prominent Democrats and a speech in which said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was "guilty of treason" and that treason is "a crime punishable by death."

She'd also suggested the Parkland and Sandy Hook school shootings were staged, which led Democrats to blast her assignment to the Education and Labor Committee.

McCarthy, R-Calif., and Greene met late Tuesday ahead of a GOP steering committee meeting, multiple sources confirmed. The Steering Committee, headed by McCarthy, is the group that picks which committees Republican members sit on. The group can also take committee assignments away.

A source with direct knowledge confirmed to NBC News a Politico report that McCarthy proposed to Hoyer that Republicans would take Greene off the Education and Labor Committee but leave her on the Budget Committee if Democrats agreed not to put the House resolution up for a vote.

Top Senate Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have spoken out against Greene and called for her to be marginalized, but she does have party defenders in the House, including Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Andy Biggs of Arizona.