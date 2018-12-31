Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Rebecca Shabad, Alex Moe and Marianna Sotomayor

WASHINGTON — House Democrats will announce a plan to vote on re-opening the government when they take control of the chamber on Thursday, a senior Democratic aide confirmed Monday to NBC News.

Democrats, who are expected to make the plan public later Monday as the shutdown stretches into Day 10, will unveil a short-term funding bill known as a continuing resolution that would fund the Department of Homeland Security until Feb. 8. Separately, they plan to pass six remaining government spending bills that passes new funding for those other agencies for the rest of the fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.

Democrats will assume the majority in the House on Thursday. The first vote will be to elect a new speaker of the House; later in the day, they will vote on their appropriations plan.

The move is unlikely to be successful. There is no guarantee that Senate Republicans, who control that chamber, would agree to take up any measure passed by the Democratic House, or that President Donald Trump — who has been demanding funding for a border wall — would support the effort.

"It’s simple: The Senate is not going to send something to the President that he won’t sign," said Don Stewart, a spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

McConnell has said that negotiations between House and Senate would still need to happen in order to re-open the government.

“In order to get us out of this mess, a negotiated solution will need to check these boxes. It’s really simple. It will need the support of 60 senators — which will obviously include a number of Democrats. It will need to pass the House. And it will need a presidential signature,” McConnell said recently on the floor. “That’s how we make a law in this situation. Sixty votes in the Senate, a majority in the House, and President Trump’s signature. That’s what’s needed."