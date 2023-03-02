House Ethics Committee opens investigation into Rep. George Santos

The House Ethics Committee said Thursday it has opened an investigation into Rep. George Santos, the New York Republican who has acknowledged lying about his background and whose finances are the subject of multiple law enforcement probes.

In a statement, the committee said it will "determine whether Representative George Santos may have: engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign; failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House; violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services; and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office."

The announcement noted that "the mere fact of establishing an Investigative Subcommittee does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred."

In a tweet, Santos' office said he's "fully cooperating" with the investigation. "There will be no further comment made at this time,” the tweet said.

Santos has acknowledged fabricating some aspects of his background, including his education and work experience, but has denied any criminal wrongdoing. He has maintained his campaign finances, including hefty loans he made to himself, were above board.

The investigative subcommittee will be chaired by Rep. David Joyce, R-Ohio with Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., as the panel's ranking member. The other members of the subcommittee are Reps. John Rutherford, R-Fl., and Glenn Ivey, D-Md.