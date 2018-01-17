WASHINGTON — House Republicans are confident they have the votes to pass a short-term government funding bill before Friday’s deadline to keep the government open, leadership aides tell NBC News. But the measure’s prospects in the Senate remain much dimmer, keeping the chance of a government shutdown alive.

The uncertainty over the fate of a temporary spending measure is further complicated by a lack of an agreement on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which Democrats want before they will agree to support extending the government's funding.

President Donald Trump said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday that a government shutdown “could happen” and that Democrats would be to blame.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed GOP Senator: Washington 'pretty much sucks' at dealmaking 1:16 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1139226179901" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

House leaders spent much of Wednesday surveying members to see if they could count on the support of the 218 Republicans needed to pass a four-week spending bill. We are “happy with how the conversations went today,” a Republican aide told NBC News.

The measure would extend the low-income children’s health insurance program for six years while delaying some key Obamacare taxes for two years.

But with just two days left before the last short-term spending bill lapses, problems continue in the Senate. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who was rebuked by the president for his compromise immigration plan, announced that he would not support another stop-gap spending measure. Congress has already passed three short-term extensions since the beginning of the fiscal year in October.

“There’s four of ’em,” Graham told reporters. “Eventually you got to say no. I don’t want to shut the government down, but you know, it’s killing the military and it’s the worst way in the world to run the military and the government in general and we just got to let folks in this body know that enough is enough.”

With Graham against the measure and Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., absent for cancer treatment, Senate Republicans need the support of 11 Democrats to pass the measure.

Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, said that members of his party, even some from red states, are willing to “make a stand” to settle the fate of those undocumented immigrants covered by DACA.

“I happen to believe, and many of my colleagues, even from those red states, believe that it’s time for us to make a stand and finally get this DACA issue behind us,” Durbin told reporters. Eight Democrats are running for re-election in states that Trump won in 2018.

A bipartisan and bicameral group of lawmakers met with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, Legislative Director Marc Short and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielson on Wednesday to seek a path forward on DACA. But, so far, a deal appears no closer than when the day began.