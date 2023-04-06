House GOP subpoenas former prosecutor in investigation of Trump indictment

WASHINGTON — House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, issued a subpoena Thursday to a former New York prosecutor who had led an investigation into Donald Trump's finances and publicly criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for not charging the former president sooner.

In a letter accompanying the subpoena, Jordan told former New York County Special Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz that his previous role in the DA’s office leading the probe into Trump's finances makes him "uniquely situated to provide information that is relevant and necessary" to the committee's investigation into Bragg's prosecution of Trump.

Jordan had asked Pomerantz, who abruptly resigned from the DA's office last year, for his testimony in a letter last month.

He said in his letter Thursday that Pomerantz had rejected the committee's request "at the direction" of the DA's office, and argued that Pomerantz has already discussed much of the information the committee is seeking in a book that was published in February, as well as in media interviews.

"As a result, you have no basis to decline to testify about matters before the Committee that you have already discussed in your book and/or on a prime-time television program with an audience in the millions, including on the basis of any purported duty of confidentiality or privilege interest," Jordan wrote.

The subpoena calls on Pomerantz to sit for a deposition before the panel.

Jordan, a Trump ally, also contended that Pomerantz's book "reveals the extent" to which the indictment of Trump by Bragg "appears to have been politically motivated."

In the book, “People vs. Donald Trump,” which came out before Trump was indicted, Pomerantz wrote about his time leading the investigation into Trump’s alleged financial crimes, and accused Bragg of not acting soon enough to charge the former president.

Bragg "failed to recognize that the case had to be brought to vindicate the rule of law, and to demonstrate to the public that no one can hold himself above the law,” Pomerantz wrote.

Pomerantz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jordan said that his committee's investigation will "inform the consideration of potential legislative reforms that would, if enacted, insulate current and former Presidents from such politically motivated state and local prosecutions."

Pomerantz led a team under Bragg's predecessor, Cy Vance, that eventually indicted the Trump Organization for fraud. Pomerantz, however, resigned from the office in February 2022, a month into Bragg's tenure.