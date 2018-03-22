House Intelligence Committee ends Russia probe with party-line vote

The full classified report will now go to the nation’s intelligence agencies so that the most sensitive information can be redacted before public release, likely next month.

Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas, who has led the Russia probe since last April, said the release of the committee’s findings and recommendations helps finally deliver “answers to the questions the American people have been asking for over a year.”

Conaway told NBC News that the committee would, however, continue its oversight work including with ongoing Russian malign activities.

“Our responsibility is to see what Putin is doing, what anybody might be doing. That just never ceases,” he said.

While the full, 250-page report will first be scrubbed by intelligence agencies, the committee did make public a summary of 44 findings. They ranged from the noncontroversial — that Russia did indeed conduct cyberattacks on U.S. political institutions in the 2016 campaign and that Russian state actors and their intermediaries disseminated stolen communications from U.S. political organizations — to some of the most bitterly contested, starting with the GOP’s determination that there was no evidence of collusion.

The report faults the Obama administration for not doing enough to warn the public about Russian interference attempts and for an insufficient response, while also suggesting that officials leaked classified information about Russia’s activities to undermine Trump before he assumed office.

In one case, the report appears to lend credence to reports that Russian officials attempted to establish a back channel to communicate directly with the Trump transition team. Those efforts, the report finds, “suggest the absence of collusion during the campaign.”

The Russia probe has led one of Congress’s historically most bipartisan entities to a nearly irreversible divide. At one point during the contentious meeting Thursday, Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., told NBC News he began making clucking noises to underscore what he said was the Republicans’ lack of courage, warning his colleagues that the entire chapter could ultimately stain their legacies.

“I grant that’s not professional,” he said.

Schiff noted that Republicans took the unusual step of making Thursday’s meeting a closed session, meaning that a transcript of the proceedings would not be made public, as has been past practice.

“I think they’re embarrassed about the shoddy nature of the work that they did and the indefensible nature of their arguments against holding Steve Bannon in contempt or subpoenaing certain records or witnesses,” he said.