Republicans, too, had complaints Friday. Rep. Michael Conaway, R-Texas, who led the committee’s Russia probe, and Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., were strongly critical of the intelligence community for the significant number of redactions they made to the document, and said they would press to make more information public.

“I am extremely disappointed with the overzealous redactions,” Conaway said. “When we started this investigation, we set out to give the American people the answers to the questions they’ve been asking and we promised to be as transparent as possible in our final report. I don’t believe the information we’re releasing today meets that standard.”

The committee voted along party lines in March to formally close the Russia investigation, after just more than one year. Democrats have continued to press ahead with their own investigation, which included an interview just this week with Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie.

“Republicans chose not to seriously investigate — or even see, when in plain sight — evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, instead adopting the role of defense counsel for key investigation witnesses,” Rep. Adam Schiff, the committee’s top Democrat, said in a statement. “There is no denying the abundant evidence that the Trump campaign sought, and was eager to accept, the assistance of a hostile foreign power bent on interfering in our election.”

The final report, drafted by the Republican majority, does criticize some Trump campaign officials for taking “ill-advised” meetings with Russians, some with links directly to the Kremlin. It acknowledges that Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort expected to receive “but did not ultimately obtain” information from a Kremlin-linked lawyer that could damage the Clinton campaign. It also notes that Donald Trump Jr. “briefly met” a Russian government official at National Rifle Association conference, but says there was “no evidence” that they discussed the presidential election.

The report does strongly criticize the Obama administration for in its view failing to adequately confront Russian efforts to meddle in the U.S. election. It also repeats charges of a memo drafted by Nunes that the Justice Department misled a judge in its effort to obtain a secret surveillance warrant on Carter Page, a Trump foreign policy aide.

To cast doubt on the idea that Trump campaign officials actively cooperated with Russians, it points to the Trump transition team’s attempt to establish a back-channel with the Russian government to suggest there was no existing relationship by that point.