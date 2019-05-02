Breaking News Emails
The House Judiciary Committee moved forward Thursday morning with a hearing on special counsel Robert Mueller's report even though the star witness they hoped to question, Attorney General William Barr, opted against testifying.
Barr and the committee's Democratic leadership were at odds over the format of the hearing — specifically whether the attorney general could be questioned by staff in addition to lawmakers. Barr made clear he only wanted to be questioned by House members.
The decision not to appear before the committee — which is holding the hearing one day after Barr was grilled by Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee — could lead to House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., subpoenaing the attorney general.
"Unfortunately, even after the attorney general volunteered to testify, Chairman Nadler placed conditions on the House Judiciary Committee hearing that are unprecedented and unnecessary," Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said.
Nadler said Wednesday night that he was not planning to issue a subpoena immediately to compel Barr's testimony and instead would focus on the Department of Justice having missed the subpoena deadline for the full unredacted Mueller report, which was set for Wednesday.
If that cannot be worked out in the coming days, Nadler said his committee would begin contempt proceedings against Barr, which would be separate from any issues over his refusal to testify Thursday.
In response to the committee's subpoena for the unredacted Mueller report, the Justice Department wrote that Barr's "decision to release the report with minimal redactions and his willingness to testify were already extraordinary accommodations reflecting his respect for meeting the legitimate information needs of the Committee and its Members."
"But this subpoena is not legitimate oversight," Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd continued in a letter to the committee Wednesday night. "The requests in the subpoena are overbroad and extraordinarily burdensome," referring to Nadler's request for the unredacted report and its underlying documentation.
At the Senate hearing Wednesday, Democrats pressed Barr about a letter Mueller sent him that was critical of his initial four-page description of the special counsel's 400-plus page report, saying it led to public confusion.
Barr said he spoke with Mueller over the phone after receiving his letter and that the special counsel told him he did not believe the attorney general's description of the report, which Barr had sent to Congress, to be inaccurate.
Barr later said Mueller's letter was "a bit snitty, and I think it was probably written by one of his staff people."
Several prominent Democrats, including several 2020 contenders, have since called for Barr's resignation.