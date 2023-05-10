House lawmakers to host bipartisan dinner with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

WASHINGTON — House Democrats and Republicans will hold a dinner at the Capitol next week with Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, which developed the popular artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT, according to an invitation obtained by NBC News.

The closed-door, members-only event, planned for Monday night after House votes, comes as Washington tries to figure out how, if at all, to create rules for and regulate the rapidly moving AI industry.

The bipartisan dinner is hosted by GOP Conference Vice Chairman Mike Johnson, R-La., and Democratic Caucus Vice Chairman Ted Lieu, D-Calif., who made headlines this year when he introduced a resolution written by ChatGPT that calls on Congress to regulate AI.

The goal of the Altman dinner is to “educate members,” said Lieu, who shared the invitation with NBC News. More than 50 lawmakers have RSVPed to the dinner, he said.

The dinner will be one of several appearances on Capitol Hill for Altman. He will testify before Congress for the first time on Tuesday, appearing before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee on privacy and technology that is led by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.

Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris convened a meeting at the White House with Altman and other tech CEOs about the opportunities but also to potential dangers of emerging generative, self-learning AI technology. The Biden administration that day announced new steps to promote “responsible” AI innovation while also protecting people’s rights and safety, including a $140 million investment to create seven new AI research institutes.

And top lawmakers are warning that if Congress doesn’t act soon, the U.S. will fall behind China, which is already moving ahead with proposed regulations for AI.