House Oversight panel opens probe into baby formula shortage

WASHINGTON — The House Oversight Committee is investigating the shortage of baby formula plaguing parents across the country and pressing key manufacturers for information on steps they are taking to address the issue.

In letters to the heads of four baby formula companies, Democratic Reps. Carolyn Maloney of New York., chairwoman of the committee, and Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois, chairman of the subcommittee on economic and consumer policy, requested documents and details about the shortage.

"The national formula shortage poses a threat to the health and economic security of infants and families in communities throughout the country — particularly those with less income who have historically experienced health inequities, including food insecurity," they wrote in letters sent to Mead Johnson Nutrition, Nestlé USA, Perrigo Company and Abbott Nutrition.

These companies control nearly 90 percent of the U.S. market for baby formula, the lawmakers said.

The FDA investigated Abbott Nutrition's Michigan facility earlier this year after four infants who drank its formula contracted bacterial infections and became hospitalized. The infections may have also contributed to the deaths of two babies, the agency said.

Abbott, however, said that it conducted a thorough review and concluded there is "no evidence" that links their baby formulas to the illnesses of these infants.

Maloney and Krishnamoorthi asked Abbott for information on actions it has taken to resolve sanitation and hygiene issues in its facility, as well as measures it is taking to increase the supply of baby formula. They also asked the company to submit certain documents to the committee by June 2.

The lawmakers asked the other companies when they became aware of the formula shortage and steps they’ve taken to increase supply and lower prices, and to submit their responses by May 26.

"It is critical that your company take all possible steps to increase the supply of formula and prevent price gouging," they wrote in the letters.

After President Joe Biden spoke with major retailers and manufacturers on Thursday, the White House announced a series of measures to alleviate the shortage, including efforts to speed formula production and crack down on price gouging.