WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives passed a $7.85 billion disaster aid package for Hurricane Harvey victims with overwhelming bipartisan support Wednesday, the first round of money expected for areas of Texas and Louisiana devastated by the storm. Just three "no" votes were cast in the House while 419 members voted in favor of the package.

But as the bill moves to the Senate, it is quickly becoming a negotiating tool for controversial must-pass legislation.

Knowing the urgency needed and the difficulty of voting against disaster relief, Republican leadership plans to attach an increase to the debt ceiling when the bill arrives in the Senate, putting conservatives who oppose lifting the borrowing limit without budgetary reforms and guarantees of reduced government spending in a difficult place: Vote against disaster relief or turn their back on principled opposition to increased government spending.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Ryan: Dems 'Disgraceful' for Playing Politics With Debt Ceiling, Hurricane Relief 1:22 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1040454723539" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Further complicating efforts are the Democrats, eight of whom are needed to pass the measure in the Senate, who are demanding a short, three-month extension of the debt limit to provide the U.S. Treasury room to pay the nation's bills. That would force the Republicans to vote on another politically treacherous increase at the end of this year while GOP leaders would like to increase the limit until after next year's midterm elections.

The inclusion of the debt ceiling hike into the House bill puts conservatives in a difficult spot. None more so than Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, a vocal opponent of lifting the ceiling who also supports disaster relief for his own home state.

Cruz wouldn’t say if he’d support Harvey funding combined with the debt ceiling.

“I think we need to move quickly and provide the relief that is needed, and the best way for that relief package to move quickly is for it to be a clean package not to be loaded down with extraneous issues, so that’s what I hope we would do,” Cruz said on Wednesday.

Senate leaders say that they don’t have a lot of time and that it must be passed quickly.

“I believe that FEMA is literally going to run out of money this week so it’s imperative we get that past,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas and the second ranking Republican in the Senate, said Tuesday evening.

It’s not an easy vote for House Republicans, either. They will have to vote on Harvey funding a second time, with the debt limit extension included.

Sen. Mark Walker, R-N.C., and chair of the conservative Republican Study Committee, said Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Republican leaders have been pushing for a way to find the easiest way to pass a debt ceiling with no reforms attached.

“They’ve been trolling along looking for something to attach it to,” said and Republican leaders. “To use the pain and suffering of the people of Texas to me is offensive.

Taking advantage of the Republican division, Democrats are inserting their own demands, saying they will vote for Harvey aid with a three-month extension of the debt ceiling.

“Given Republican difficulty in finding the votes for their plan, we believe this proposal offers a bipartisan path forward to ensure prompt delivery of Harvey aid as well as avoiding a default,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi wrote in a joint statement.

House Speaker Paul Ryan called the Democrats’ demand “unworkable,” charging the Democrats with political gamesmanship.

“I think that’s ridiculous and disgraceful that they want to play politics with the debt ceiling a this moment when we have fellow citizens in need to respond to these hurricanes,” Ryan said at a news conference Wednesday morning. “It’s unworkable and it could put in jeopardy the kind of hurricane response we need to have.”

Republicans will need at least eight Democrats in the Senate to vote for Harvey aid.

Not all Republicans thought a short-term debt limit was a bad idea.

"I wouldn't do an 18 month thing now. I don't think you blackmail people into doing it," said Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla. "I think (three-months is) a reasonable thing to do and then we'll come back and maybe as a large appropriations deal and a larger budget deal then we'll do with the debt ceiling over a longer period of time."