WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives passed a $7.85 billion disaster aid package for Hurricane Harvey victims with overwhelming bipartisan support Wednesday, the first round of money expected for areas of Texas and Louisiana devastated by the storm.

And as the bill moved to the Senate, it quickly became a negotiating tool for controversial must-pass legislation.

At a meeting with President Donald Trump today, Republican and Democratic Congressional leaders agreed to attach a three-month debt limit increase and a three-month extension of government funding to the Harvey aid package. The move averts a potential government shutdown at the end of the fiscal year on September 30 but puts conservatives in a difficult position: Vote against disaster relief or turn their back on principled opposition to increased government spending.

"In the meeting, the President and Congressional leadership agreed to pass aid for Harvey, an extension of the debt limit, and a continuing resolution both to December 15, all together. Both sides have every intention of avoiding default in December and look forward to working together on the many issues before us," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi wrote in a joint statement.

Just earlier Wednesday morning, House Speaker Paul Ryan called the Democrats’ demand for a three-month extension of the debt ceiling “unworkable,” charging the Democrats with political gamesmanship.

“I think that’s ridiculous and disgraceful that they want to play politics with the debt ceiling a this moment when we have fellow citizens in need to respond to these hurricanes,” Ryan said at a news conference Wednesday morning. “It’s unworkable and it could put in jeopardy the kind of hurricane response we need to have.”

But Democratic leaders got what they wanted, knowing that the Senate needs at least eight Democratic votes to pass legislation. The move would force the Republicans to vote on another politically treacherous debt limit increase at the end of this year.

Conservatives have long opposed lifting the borrowing limit without budgetary reforms and guarantees of reduced government spending. And few on the Hill like an extension of government funding at current levels because it doesn't account for needs that have changed over the year.

Three Republicans are so opposed to government spending that they voted against Harvey disaster aid. Reps. Justin Amash, Andy Biggs, and Thomas Massie were the lone "no" votes in the House.

The inclusion of the debt ceiling hike into the House bill puts conservatives, especially those from Texas, in a difficult spot. None more so than Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, a vocal opponent of lifting the ceiling who also supports disaster relief for his own home state.

Cruz wouldn’t say if he’d support Harvey funding combined with the debt ceiling.

“I think we need to move quickly and provide the relief that is needed, and the best way for that relief package to move quickly is for it to be a clean package not to be loaded down with extraneous issues, so that’s what I hope we would do,” Cruz said on Wednesday.

Senate leaders say that they don’t have a lot of time and that it must be passed quickly.

“I believe that FEMA is literally going to run out of money this week so it’s imperative we get that past,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas and the second ranking Republican in the Senate, said Tuesday evening.

It’s not an easy vote for House Republicans, either. They will have to vote on Harvey funding a second time, with the debt limit extension included.

Sen. Mark Walker, R-N.C., and chair of the conservative Republican Study Committee, said Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Republican leaders have been pushing for a way to find the easiest way to pass a debt ceiling with no reforms attached.

“They’ve been trolling along looking for something to attach it to,” said and Republican leaders. “To use the pain and suffering of the people of Texas to me is offensive.

Not all Republicans thought a short-term debt limit was a bad idea.

"I wouldn't do an 18 month thing now. I don't think you blackmail people into doing it," said Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla. "I think (three-months is) a reasonable thing to do and then we'll come back and maybe as a large appropriations deal and a larger budget deal then we'll do with the debt ceiling over a longer period of time."