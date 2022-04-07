House passes aid for restaurants, small businesses affected by Covid pandemic

WASHINGTON — The House passed a $55 billion bill Thursday that would provide assistance to restaurants and other small businesses that have struggled due to the Covid pandemic.

Lawmakers approved the measure in a 223-203 vote, with only about a handful of Republicans backing it. A large chunk of the bill, $42 billion, would replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, a grant program launched as a result of the American Rescue Plan, which President Joe Biden signed into law in 2021.

Nearly 300,000 restaurants and bars had applied for grants through the program last year, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration, but only a third of applicants received relief.

The legislation would also provide $13 billion for other businesses affected by the pandemic and would establish oversight and reporting requirements to ensure grants are awarded properly and to verify the use of funding.

The main sponsor of the bill, Rep. Early Blumenauer, D-Ore., and Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., said Thursday that more than 80 percent of restaurants that didn't receive a grant have reported they are on the verge of permanent closure, citing a survey from the Independent Restaurant Coalition. They also said at least 90,000 restaurants and bars have closed since the pandemic started more than two years ago.

The Senate would have to vote on the measure, but it's unclear whether Democrats in the evenly split Senate will be able to win over at least 10 Republicans to overcome the 60-vote threshold to end any potential filibuster and pass the measure.

According to the Small Business Administration, which handles the fund, restaurants and other eligible businesses can receive funding "equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location." In addition to restaurants and bars, eligible businesses include food trucks, bakeries, wineries or breweries and inns.