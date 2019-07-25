Breaking News Emails
WASHINGTON — A hard-won, bipartisan budget and debt compromise between President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi easily passed the Democrat-controlled House on Thursday.
The bill, which was passed 284-149, would head off another government shutdown, permit the Treasury to borrow freely to pay the government's bills and lock in place recent budget gains for the Pentagon and domestic agencies.
It's a must-do measure that represents a relatively rare moment of detente in Trump's Washington, amounting to a cease-fire to allow lawmakers to navigate through a series of tricky fiscal deadlines without politically exhausting battles.
The legislation, which the Senate is expected to take up next week, would take care of the two biggest items on Washington's essential agenda. It would suspend the debt limit for two years to avert a first-ever default on U.S. payments and override draconian spending limits to prevent $125 billion in automatic spending cuts from hitting government agencies.
In addition ton lifting the limit on the government's $22 trillion debt for two years, the legislation would set a $1.37 trillion cap for the agency accounts funded by Congress each year.
Democrats rallied behind the legislation, which protects domestic programs some of them have fought to protect for decades through extended stretches of GOP control of Congress. House GOP conservatives, many of whom won election promising to tackle entrenched federal deficits, generally recoiled from it.
Trump tweeted that "House Republicans should support the TWO YEAR BUDGET AGREEMENT which greatly helps our Military and our Vets." He added in a note of encouragement, "I am totally with you!"
But the legislation contains no new steps to curb spending elsewhere in the budget, rankling conservatives and lawmakers alarmed by the return of $1 trillion-plus budget deficits.
"Republicans who go along with this budget deal will lose all credibility on spending. This is budget deal is ludicrous," said Jason Pye of the FreedomWorks conservative advocacy group. "The GOP has been misleading the American public on spending for years now. Yeah, they talk a great game on the campaign trail. But when it's crunch time, they fold."
GOP conservatives, who comprise Trump's strongest base of support in Washington, weren't critical of Trump for agreeing to the deal, even after Pelosi forced GOP negotiators to drop ambitious cuts to try to defray the bill's impact on the debt.
"You just have to understand that you lost in the negotiations and express your opinion, vote your conscience and go on," said Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C. "It's different when you're in the minority."
Pelosi was the main architect of the measure, along with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. It amounts to a victory for Washington pragmatists seeking to avoid political and economic turmoil over the possibility of a government shutdown or first federal default.
Fights over Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall, other immigration-related issues and spending priorities will be rejoined on follow-on spending bills this fall. The House has passed most of its bills, using far higher levels for domestic spending. Senate measures will follow this fall, with levels reflecting the accord.