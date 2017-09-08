WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives passed a $15 billion disaster relief package Friday morning with a broad bipartisan majority, sending the measure to President Donald Trump who is expected to sign it into law later today.

With the cleanup efforts from Hurricane Harvey running short and with Hurricane Irma bearing down on the state of Florida, Congress acted quickly, taking only three days to move the measure through both legislative bodies. But the bill, which included a deal struck between the president and Democratic leaders to include short term extensions of overall government funding and the nation's debt ceiling, saw sizable defections among Republicans in both chambers.

One day after the Senate passed it with 17 GOP defections, dozens of Republicans voted against it in the House.