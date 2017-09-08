WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives passed a $15 billion disaster relief package Friday morning with a broad bipartisan majority, sending the measure to President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign it into law later today.

With the cleanup efforts from Hurricane Harvey running out of money and Hurricane Irma bearing down on the state of Florida, Congress acted quickly, taking only three days to move the measure through both legislative bodies. But the bill, which includes a deal struck between the president and Democratic leaders to include short-term extensions of overall government funding and the nation's debt ceiling, saw sizable defections among Republicans in both chambers.

One day after the Senate passed it with 17 GOP defections, 90 Republicans voted against it in the House, including four from storm-ravaged Texas.

The updated version of the bill includes $7.4 billion for direct assistance for victims of Hurricane Harvey, $450 million for the Small Business Association to help small businesses get back on their feet and an additional $7.4 billion in Community Development Block Grants for all disasters in 2017. The added money could be used for Hurricane Irma or other natural disasters this year. It also extends the flood insurance program until December.

Rep, Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, and head of the House Armed Services Committee opposed it because of the short-term additions. His Texas district is in the northern part of the state and wasn't impacted by Harvey.

"I believe that raising the debt limit for only three months is a mistake because it does not provide the certainty that financial markets and our economy need," Thornberry said in a statement following the vote. "But most concerning to me, and the reason I am voting against this bill, is that it forces our military to operate under a stopgap continuing resolution — once again."

Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., chairman of the Republican Study Committee, wrote a letter to Speaker Paul Ryan announcing his opposition Thursday and offering suggestions on how to address the debt limit.

“The RSC Steering Committee opposes this proposal,” he said, referring to the leaders of the 150-member group of Republicans.

Another North Carolina Republican, Rep. Mark Meadows, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, told NBC that he would not be voting for the measure either. It’s likely that his 30-member group of conservative members will follow suit.