House passes domestic terrorism bill in response to Buffalo shooting

The House passed legislation Wednesday night aimed at addressing the growing threat of white supremacist and other domestic extremist groups following the mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y.

The measure passed in a 222-203 vote just days after a gunman shot 13 people, 11 of whom are Black, at a supermarket in Buffalo. An 18-year-old white man is in custody.

“I and many others in this body know what it is to experience acts of racial hatred and witness events of domestic terrorism,” Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., said on the House floor Wednesday. “We cannot continue to turn a blind eye to white supremacist vigilantes. It impacts all of us. While the gunman in Buffalo was aiming for people who looked like me, others who did not look like me fell victim to this evil act.”

The Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act would create domestic terrorism offices within the Justice Department, the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI to facilitate better coordination and help the agencies identify risks and homegrown threats.

The measure, introduced by Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., would direct those offices to submit a joint report twice a year detailing their findings on domestic terrorism threats.

The White House on Wednesday said it supports passage of the bill, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the Senate would vote on the measure next week.

The partisan vote in the House, however, suggests a steep climb in the Senate. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois was the only House Republican to vote in favor of the bill.

The bill’s three Republican co-sponsors — Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Don Bacon of Nebraska and Fred Upton of Michigan — ended up not voting for the bill on Wednesday.

Rep. Chip Roy, who opposed the legislation, argued it could enable the Justice Department to “target” parents who dissent at school board meetings.

“That is what is at stake here. That is why we’re opposing what Democrats are trying to do,” Roy, R-Texas, said in an apparent reference to Attorney General Merrick Garland’s memo last year on strategy sessions to address threats against school officials.

The House first passed the legislation by voice vote in 2020, but a version of the bill put forward by Democrats in the Senate was blocked by Republicans.

The bill took on new urgency this week after the Buffalo shooting, particularly as Democrats find themselves unable to pass any gun control measures amid stiff GOP opposition.

FBI Director Christopher Wray and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have repeatedly raised concerns about the threat of domestic terrorism in congressional testimony.

Mayorkas last year said “domestic violent extremism poses the most lethal and persistent terrorism-related threat to our country today.”

Wray later said his agency had at least 2,000 open domestic terrorism investigations, adding that the problem had been "metastasizing across the country for a long time now, and it’s not going away anytime soon."