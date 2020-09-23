House passes funding bill with GOP support to avert looming government shutdown

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The House passed a bipartisan spending bill on Tuesday after reaching a deal with the White House to avert a government shutdown at the end of the month, keeping the federal government open until December.

The Democratic-controlled House voted 359-57 on the interim spending measure to fund the government through December 11th. The legislation, known as a continuing resolution or "CR," was hailed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in a statement Tuesday, who reached the deal with Republican leaders and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.



The legislation boosts funding for nutrition benefits to families, aid to farmers, and funds various parts of the federal government.

“We have reached an agreement with Republicans on the CR to add nearly $8 billion in desperately needed nutrition assistance for hungry schoolchildren and families," Pelosi said. "We also increase accountability in the Commodity Credit Corporation, preventing funds for farmers from being misused for a Big Oil bailout."

The resolution now heads to the Senate, but unclear when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., will bring it to the floor. McConnell told reporters on Tuesday that he worked with Pelosi to replenish the Commodity Credit Corporation for aid to go directly to farmers.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., however, criticized the process, saying that the resolution is only a temporary stopgap measure.

"A lot of to and froing. A lot of people wanted this, a lot of people wanted that. A lot of people didn't want this, a lot of people didn't want that," he said. "But we have an agreement that will keep the government functioning for the people from now until December 11th.”

He added, "I'm hopeful that everyone will put their heads together to get the appropriation process done and we'll probably do it in an omnibus, not single appropriation bills. Which is not a good way to do it either."