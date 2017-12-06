House passes NRA-backed ‘concealed carry’ gun bill

WASHINGTON — The House approved a Republican bill on Wednesday making it easier for gun owners to legally carry concealed weapons across state lines.

The "concealed carry" bill is the first gun legislation in Congress since mass shootings in Nevada and Texas killed more than 80 people.

The House approved, 231-198.

The bill is a top priority of the National Rifle Association, which calls it an important step to allow gun owners to travel freely between states without worrying about conflicting state laws or civil suits.

Opponents, mostly Democrats, say the bill could endanger public safety by overriding state laws that place strict limits on guns.

Democratic Rep. Elizabeth Esty of Connecticut called it "unspeakable" that Congress would expand gun owners' rights after the recent shootings and other deadly attacks.