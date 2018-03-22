House probe overlooked most Trump-Russia contacts, report claims

Another key finding, according to CAP’s examination: At least 22 high-ranking Trump campaign officials knew about the contacts during the 2016 campaign and the transition.

The study was conducted by CAP's Moscow Project, a research initiative aimed at documenting Trump’s Russia ties.

The report, provided to NBC News, comes as the committee is due to vote Thursday on its final report and effectively end its investigation. Committee Democrats disagree with its conclusions and have accused Republicans of prematurely shuttering the probe.

Based on news reports, public statements, witness lists and indictments related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, the CAP report documents at least 70 contacts between the Trump team and Russia-linked operatives, from January of 2016 through 2017 as Trump took the oath of office. They include 22 meetings, including Skype calls.

While many news organizations, including NBC, have documented the timeline and large volume of contacts between Trump officials and the Russians, the CAP report is particularly comprehensive, making some connections that have not been widely reported and taking an exhaustive view of how many Trump officials were aware of the regular interactions.

And, the 12-page study claims, the committee failed to interview key witnesses involved in 60 percent of the cases.

In addition to Manafort and Flynn, these include George Papadopoulos, the Trump campaign foreign policy aide whose boast about Russia having “political dirt” on Hillary Clinton sparked an FBI probe; and Anthony Scaramucci, the onetime White House communications director who criticized U.S. sanctions on Russia after a January meeting in Davos, Switzerland with Kirill Dmitriev, a Kremlin ally and the head of a sanctioned Russian investment fund.

A spokeswoman for Texas Republican Rep. Mike Conaway, who presided over the investigation, said the committee could no longer call Manafort and Flynn after they were charged or pled guilty in the special counsel’s investigation.

Conaway has said dozens of interviews and a review of intelligence agencies' findings suggests the Russian goal was more to sow confusion and discord than it was to help Trump. That is at odds with the U.S. intelligence community, which said the Kremlin was clearly trying to help Trump.

The House probe is shuttering as new information is coming to light about Cambridge Analytica, the data firm with ties to Trump’s campaign, that could weigh in a collusion investigation.

“For months we urged the majority to bring in other witnesses from Cambridge Analytica and the Trump campaign digital media operation, but they were unwilling to do so. We now see the severe consequences of their failure to do so,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, the committee’s top Democrat.

Alexander Nix, Cambridge Analytica’s CEO, was suspended this week after he was secretly recorded talking about deceptive methods employed by the company, including bribes, blackmail and misinformation campaigns.

“The American people cannot rely solely on the investigative work of journalists,” Schiff said in a statement.