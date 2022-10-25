House progressives press Biden to engage in direct talks with Russia on Ukraine

A group of progressive House Democrats asked President Joe Biden in a letter Monday to directly engage with Russia in an effort to end the conflict in Ukraine.

The push by progressives, which asks the president to take a more aggressive strategy on the Ukraine war, swiftly prompted pushback from fellow Democrats and some Ukrainians.

The lawmakers urge the president to pair the military and financial support the United States has provided to Ukraine with a “proactive diplomatic push” that involves direct talks with Russia. It comes as Republicans threaten to cut aid to Ukraine if they retake control of the House in the midterm elections next month.

“If there is a way to end the war while preserving a free and independent Ukraine, it is America’s responsibility to pursue every diplomatic avenue to support such a solution that is acceptable to the people of Ukraine,” the letter reads. “Such a framework would presumably include incentives to end hostilities, including some form of sanctions relief, and bring together the international community to establish security guarantees for a free and independent Ukraine that are acceptable for all parties, particularly Ukrainians.”

The progressive Democrats warn the president that the “alternative to diplomacy is protracted war, with both its attendant certainties and catastrophic and unknowable risks.”

The Biden administration has resisted engaging with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the conflict, saying that it is up to Kyiv to decide whether it wants to negotiate with Russia.

The letter acknowledges difficulties in engaging Russia, criticizing its “outrageous and illegal invasion of Ukraine” and “illegal annexations.” The progressives then argue that the U.S. has a responsibility to “”pursue every diplomatic avenue to support such a solution that is acceptable to the people of Ukraine.”

“As legislators responsible for the expenditure of tens of billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars in military assistance in the conflict, we believe such involvement in this war also creates a responsibility for the United States to seriously explore all possible avenues, including direct engagement with Russia, to reduce harm and support Ukraine in achieving a peaceful settlement,” the letter reads.

Other Democrats criticized the letter, which was signed by 30 lawmakers and led by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. The pushback prompted Jayapal to release a statement “clarifying” the position of the group on the letter.

“Let me be clear: We are united as Democrats in our unequivocal commitment to supporting Ukraine in their fight for their democracy and freedom in the face of the illegal and outrageous Russian invasion, and nothing in the letter advocates for a change in that support,” Jayapal said. “Diplomacy is an important tool that can save lives — but it is just one tool. As we also made explicitly clear in our letter and will continue to make clear, we support President Biden and his administration’s commitment to nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.”

Some of the signatories of the letter also appeared to distance themselves from it. Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., said in a statement that “only Ukrainians have a right to determine the terms by which this war ends.” Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., criticized the timing of the move and claimed in a series of tweets Monday night that the letter was originally written over the summer.

“First, this was written in July & I have no idea why it went out now. Bad timing. Second, it was trying to get to a cease-fire & diplomacy as others were banging war drums, not criticizing Biden. Third, I’ve supported the efforts & will continue. Over analyzed by some,” Pocan wrote in response to a Twitter user.

Inna Sovsun, a member of Ukraine's Parliament, also criticized the move, saying in a post on Twitter that she was "deeply troubled" by it.

"You can’t negotiate with terrorists when they continue to kill," Sovsun wrote.

In response to the letter, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that although the administration “appreciates their very thoughtful concerns,” it will not hold “conversations with the Russian leadership without the Ukrainians being represented.”

“Mr. Zelensky gets to determine — because it’s his country — what success looks like and when to negotiate,” Kirby told reporters during a briefing. “We’d all like to see this war end today, and quite frankly it could end today if Putin did the right thing and pulled his troops out.”