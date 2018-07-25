House Republicans file impeachment resolution against Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Conservative Republican House members introduced articles of impeachment Wednesday evening against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, accusing him of trying to stymie congressional oversight of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of alleged interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

The resolution, introduced by Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., chairman of the House Freedom Caucus; Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; and nine co-sponsors, alleges that Rosenstein has withheld documents from and made misleading statements to Congress.

Conservative lawmakers have accused the Justice Department of trying both to tar President Donald Trump with the Russia investigation and to downplay the investigation of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server when she was secretary of state.

A spokesperson for Meadows told NBC News on Wednesday night that the resolution isn't considered a "privileged" motion, meaning whether it eventually comes up for a floor vote is in the hands of the Republican leadership.

The distinction is crucial. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said last week that Rosenstein should be allowed to finish his investigation.

"Nothing's changed," Ryan said last week.

On Rosenstein's watch, the Justice Department has "made every effort to obstruct legitimate attempts of congressional oversight," Meadows said. "The stonewalling over this last year has been just as bad or worse than under the Obama administration."

He added: "This level of conduct, paired with the failure to even feign an interest in transparency, is reprehensible. And whether you're a Republican or a Democrat, this kind of obstruction is wrong — period."

A spokesperson said the Justice Department had no comment. In a summary of its compliance with requests from congressional committees, the Justice Department said early this month that it had responded to all requests from an initial subpoena from the House Intelligence Committee and had responded to most requests from a House Judiciary Committee subpoena.

Rosenstein assumed supervision of Mueller's investigation when Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself in March 2017.

In a statement, Meadows and Jordan said "evidence continues to mount regarding the Department of Justice's problematic decision-making during the 2016 campaign and conduct surrounding the transition to President Trump's administration in 2017."

"The failures cited within the articles include intentionally withholding embarrassing documents and information, knowingly hiding material investigative information from Congress, various abuses of the FISA process, and failure to comply with Congressional subpoenas, among others," it said.

FISA, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978, is the law under which a secret court reviews government investigations involving sensitive national security issues. In June 2017, Rosenstein signed an application to the court for a warrant to allow the FBI to conduct surveillance of Carter Page, who was briefly a foreign policy adviser to Trump's campaign.

Supporters of the president argue that the warrant application improperly relied on the so-called Steele dossier, an opposition research document compiled in 2016 alleging a conspiracy between Russia and Trump's campaign.

A heavily redacted version of the application released Saturday shows that authorities used other sources of information besides the disputed dossier.

To impeach Rosenstein, the House would have to approve the articles by a simple majority and forward them to the Senate, which would conduct a trial. Conviction and removal from office would require a two-thirds vote in the Senate.

The Senate has conducted impeachment proceedings 19 times in the nation's history, only once against a Cabinet member, when it acquitted Secretary of War William Belknap in 1876 of allegations of corruption. Overall, Senate proceedings have resulted in eight convictions, seven acquittals, three dismissals and one resignation.