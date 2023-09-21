House Republicans still don't have the votes as government shutdown looms

WASHINGTON — For the second time this week, House Republicans on Thursday failed to start debate on a key military funding bill after five conservative rebels blocked the measure over demands for additional spending cuts.

The defeat marked yet another public embarrassment for Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Republicans as Washington barrels toward a government shutdown.

The vote was 212-216. The Republicans who voted no were Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia; Dan Bishop of North Carolina; Matt Rosendale of Montana; and Andy Biggs and Eli Crane, both of Arizona. Rules Committee Chairman Tom Cole, R-Okla., later switched his vote to no, a procedural move that will allow him to bring the bill up again.

Thursday's vote came after House Republicans had reported significant progress following a more than two-hour "family meeting" in the basement of the Capitol on Wednesday evening. McCarthy and others had hoped that a successful vote on the military bill would hand Republicans some momentum to pass a short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown slated for Oct. 1.

After hours of discussion in that meeting, McCarthy had pitched a new strategy for House Republicans in the funding fight.

Caving to demands of the hard-right rebels, the speaker agreed to move a one-month, short-term government funding bill, known as a continuing resolution or CR, with a topline funding level of $1.471 trillion — much lower than the Senate’s CR, according to lawmakers leaving the meeting. House Republicans will need to pass something that can also get through the Democratic-controlled Senate and earn President Joe Biden's signature before midnight on Sept. 30 to avoid a shutdown.

The House GOP’s CR also would include much of their border funding bill, known as H.R. 2, and would create a new commission to study ways to tackle the national debt.

Finally, under McCarthy’s plan, other fiscal year 2024 appropriations bills would be marked to the topline number of $1.526 trillion, lawmakers said.

Even if House Republicans can pass their CR, it wouldn't solve the looming shutdown in Washington. The GOP's short-term bill would be dead on arrival in the Senate, where leaders are pushing for a so-called "clean" CR with the addition of a supplemental package for Ukraine and disaster aid.

Some Republicans doubted McCarthy's new approach would work. Vocal McCarthy foe, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told his colleagues in Wednesday's meeting that there were seven GOP no votes for any CR, enough to tank it, though conservative Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., and others pushed back on Gaetz's math.

"I am not voting for a CR. I am not voting for a CR," Gaetz told reporters.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.