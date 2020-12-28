House set to override Trump's veto of $740 billion defense bill

WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives is set to vote Monday evening on whether to override President Donald Trump’s veto of the annual defense policy bill, setting up a what could be a dramatic rebuke by Republicans of their party’s leader.

The $740 billion authorization measure passed both chambers of Congress earlier this month by large enough margins to override the veto. But several members of Congress have signaled in recent days that the override vote, which requires two-thirds majorities in the House and Senate, could be close if some Republicans switch their votes to be in line with Trump.

“I don't want to say I'm confident because we are in such a time that I just have no idea right now,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., in an interview on CNN Sunday. “But, you know, we passed with a significant amount of votes. There is some flex to lose some people that voted for it that don't vote to override the veto. That would be a tough one for me to explain, I just don't know how you do it. Hopefully, we can still get it overridden.”

If the vote succeeds in both chambers, it would be the first time Congress has overridden a veto by Trump.

A growing number of Republicans have broken with Trump in recent weeks over his false claims of voter fraud, refusal to concede the election and threats to veto the Covid-19 relief and government spending bill, which would have caused a shutdown of federal agencies starting Tuesday had the president not signed the measure, which he did Sunday. But Trump's strong support in the Republican Party has left many GOP lawmakers struggling over how to align themselves with the president.

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., said Monday on MSNBC that he believes the House, which is controlled by Democrats, has the votes to override the president's veto, “although I never underestimate the subservience of my friends on the other side of the aisle when it comes to Donald Trump.”

Trump vetoed the National Defense Authorization Act last week, saying it didn’t make changes to a law that provides liability protections to tech companies and authorized the renaming of military bases named for Confederate generals. Trump said the bill also contradicts his foreign policy priority to return more troops to the U.S.

If the override passes the House on Monday night, the Senate is expected to start the override process Tuesday, although it could take several days for a final vote.