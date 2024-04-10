House Speaker Mike Johnson to deliver remarks with Trump on 'election integrity'

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Mike Johnson will travel to Mar-a-Lago Friday for remarks on “election integrity” with former President Donald Trump, two sources directly familiar with the plans confirmed to NBC News.

The planned remarks, which were first reported by CNN, come as Johnson, R-La., faces threats to his job from his right flank.

Johnson endorsed Trump in November, not long after taking the speaker's gavel.

The House is set to be in session on Friday but votes are expected to be done in the morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.