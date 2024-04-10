IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

House Speaker Mike Johnson to deliver remarks with Trump on 'election integrity'

Johnson will speak on Friday at Mar-a-Lago, two sources told NBC News, as he faces threats to his job.
Mike Johnson
U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson at the U.S Capitol on Wednesday.Samuel Corum / Getty Images
By Ali Vitali and Jonathan Allen

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Mike Johnson will travel to Mar-a-Lago Friday for remarks on “election integrity” with former President Donald Trump, two sources directly familiar with the plans confirmed to NBC News.

The planned remarks, which were first reported by CNN, come as Johnson, R-La., faces threats to his job from his right flank.

Johnson endorsed Trump in November, not long after taking the speaker's gavel.

The House is set to be in session on Friday but votes are expected to be done in the morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Ali Vitali

Ali Vitali is a Capitol Hill correspondent for NBC News, based in Washington.

Jonathan Allen

Jonathan Allen is a senior national politics reporter for NBC News, based in Washington.