House to vote on bill to support microchip production, supply chains

WASHINGTON — The House will vote on legislation Friday that aims to revitalize U.S. research, innovation and manufacturing sectors, including microchip production, in an effort to boost America’s competitiveness with China.

The America Competes Act, a nearly 3,000-page bill, seeks to address microchip shortages and supply chain backlogs by providing $52 billion in grants and subsidies to help the semiconductor industry and $45 billion to enhance supply chains for high-tech products. It also would allot $8 billion for the United Nations' Green Climate Fund, which aims to help poorer countries contend with climate change.

Earlier in the week, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo called on House Democrats to pass the bill.

“We have no time to wait. This is a historic investment in American manufacturing, American research and development in emerging technology and just cannot wait any longer,” Raimondo said in an interview Wednesday.

The Senate passed its own version of the bill with bipartisan support, but House Republican leaders are telling their members to oppose it.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., called the legislation “a massive messaging bill that prioritizes Democrats’ radical socialist agenda and ignores the serious challenges our country is facing.”

President Joe Biden, meanwhile, applauded the legislation in a statement urging its passage, saying the measure “‘will make our supply chains stronger and reinvigorate the innovation engine of our economy to outcompete China and the rest of the world for decades to come.”

America’s share of semiconductor manufacturing globally has steadily eroded from 37 percent in 1990 to about 12 percent now.

The bill also includes $3 billion aimed at making the U.S. less reliant on Chinese solar components; $4 billion to help communities suffering from high unemployment; and $10.5 billion for states to stockpile drugs and medical equipment.

A main point of contention is the $8 billion provision for developing countries to reduce emissions and cope with climate change. Former President Barack Obama pledged $3 billion toward the fund, but Donald Trump withheld $2 billion of that after taking office.

Republican lawmakers have also objected to how trade concerns are addressed in the bill, which includes provisions to aid American workers whose jobs are affected by Chinese competition, but not language giving Congress the ability to reject or amend trade agreements, known as trade protection authority.

Tensions with China are reflected in much of the legislation. In a nod to concerns about the origins of Covid, the bill directs Biden to submit a report to Congress on the most likely origin of the virus and the level of confidence in that assessment.