House to vote on bills combating baby formula shortage

The House is scheduled to vote Wednesday night on a pair of bills aimed at combating the nationwide baby formula shortage as Democrats scramble to get more supplies on store shelves.

The two measures, which are expected to pass, are designed to increase access to formula and provide more funding for the Food and Drug Administration.

The measure sponsored by Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., would allow more formula to be purchased with money from a federal program that aids low-income women, infants and children, while the legislation authored by Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., would send $28 million to the FDA to help boost the supply of infant formula and prevent future shortages.

The House votes come the same day President Joe Biden announced he was invoking the Defense Production Act to prioritize key ingredients for formula production and to compel suppliers to provide needed resources to manufacturers. He also launched a program that will use U.S. military aircraft to import formula from abroad.

DeLauro, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, said Tuesday that most of the money in her bill would go toward paying for additional FDA employees, including inspectors who could help approve domestic or international formula manufacturing companies.

“FDA does not have the adequate inspection force to be able to do that and to do it in a timely way,” DeLauro said. “So the crux of this is providing infrastructure ... in order to do what needs to get done. And that is about, as quickly as possible, how we get product in and get it on the shelves.”

She called the legislation "the first step to help restock shelves and end this shortage.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he will attempt to pass the Senate version of DeLauro’s bill later this week. “We hope no one will block it. It is such an immediate need,” Schumer said.

Ahead of the votes, Republicans bashed DeLauro’s bill.

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., said on the House floor that the legislation “does nothing — I repeat, nothing — to put more formula on store shelves or hold Biden’s FDA accountable for ignoring this crisis.”

He urged his colleagues to vote against the bill.

Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., said at Tuesday’s House Rules Committee meeting that DeLauro’s bill was designed to make it look like Democrats “were doing something about this crisis without actually doing anything.”

The shortage is largely connected to an Abbott Nutrition facility in Sturgis, Michigan, that was shuttered by the FDA over a suspected link to the deaths of two infants from bacterial infections. Abbott has denied any wrongdoing.

The FDA announced this week it had reached an agreement with Abbott to begin reopening the facility, but a court must approve the agreement before it takes effect. Abbott previously said it would take up to two weeks to restart the plant, and another six to eight weeks for product to become available in stores.

The Biden administration has been working with other producers to increase their output to make up for the shortfall, and is looking to ease restrictions on imported formula.

The other bill slated for House consideration on Wednesday, Hayes' Baby Formula Relief Act, would allow more formulas to be purchased with benefits under the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC.

According to Hayes' office, federal data shows Abbott formula products serve 89 percent of the million-plus infants covered by WIC.