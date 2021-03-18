House to vote on immigration bills as humanitarian crisis mounts at the border

WASHINGTON — The House will vote Thursday on a pair of immigration bills that would create a pathway to citizenship for millions of "Dreamers" and overhaul protections for farmworkers.

The first bill, dubbed the American Dream and Promise Act, would provide a pathway to citizenship for the millions of undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children as well as others granted temporary protection from deportation.

“For far too long, Dreamers and others have waited in limbo and lived with the fear of being deported from the only country they know as home," one of the bill’s sponsors, Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., said in a statement.

"Dreamers were brought to this country as children," she continued. "Many are unaware that they are undocumented until they apply for college, and many more have felt the need to keep their status a secret out of fear of deportation.

House Democrats previously passed the bill with seven Republicans voting in favor of the measure, but it was not taken up by the then-GOP-controlled Senate.

The other bill lawmakers getting a vote Thursday, titled the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, would create a system for undocumented workers to apply for legal status and allow farmworkers to receive a green card if they pay a fine and work an additional four to eight years in agriculture. The measure would also overhaul the temporary agricultural worker program, which allows U.S. employers who meet certain regulatory requirements to bring foreign workers into the country to fill such jobs.

The House also passed that bill in 2019, with 34 Republicans voting in favor, but it too was not taken up by the Senate.

“As one of only a few farmers in Congress, I understand the invaluable contributions our producers and farmworkers make to our nation’s unparalleled agriculture industry," Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., who sponsored the current bill with Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., said in a statement.

"Bringing our agriculture labor program into the 21st century is absolutely critical as we work to recover from the impacts of the pandemic and ensure a stable food supply chain in the United States," he continued. "We must act now to provide certainty to farmers, ranchers, and farmworkers across the country.”

Thursday's action on the bills comes as the Biden administration grapples with a significant surge of people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, including thousands of unaccompanied children. The legislation doesn't address that situation, which Republicans are calling a crisis, but the two bills are a longtime Democratic priority.

House Democrats, meanwhile, are not ready to vote on their more comprehensive immigration bill, called the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, which would provide an eight-year path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who arrived to the U.S. by Jan. 1 of this year. The bill would also lift hurdles for workers to legally immigrate to the U.S.