House to vote on measure to block Biden's student debt relief program

The House of Representatives will vote Wednesday on a Republican measure to block President Joe Biden's student debt relief program and end the administration's pause on federal student loan payments.

The House resolution would repeal the administration’s program to cancel between $10,000 and $20,000 in loans for borrowers whose income falls below certain levels or who have received a Pell Grant. The legislation would also end a pandemic-era pause on loan payments and interest accrual.

Republicans have sharply criticized the Biden administration's program, arguing it burdens taxpayers and is unfair to Americans who have already paid off their loans or who did not attend college. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that repealing the program would decrease the federal deficit by about $315 billion in the next decade.

The Biden administration, by contrast, has argued that the cost of higher education has become a "lifelong burden" on low- and middle-income Americans. The program provides people with "breathing room" to repay loans after the pandemic and accompanying economic crisis are over, the administration said in a statement.

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., who introduced the legislation in the House, called the Biden administration program "reckless."

“President Biden’s student loan transfer scheme shifts hundreds of billions of dollars of payments from student loan borrowers onto the backs of Americans who did not agree to take out the loans," Good said in a statement.

But providing student loan relief has been a key priority for Biden and has helped him marshal support from progressive Democrats. On Monday, the White House warned that Biden would veto the House measure if it makes it to his desk, saying it would "weaken America's middle class."

Representatives for the Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The House previously voted to block the debt relief program as part of its bill to raise the debt ceiling and cut government spending. But Wednesday's vote is the first time the legislation will come to the House floor as a standalone measure, which could put pressure on moderate Democrats to break with the progressive wing of their party or risk Republican attacks in upcoming elections.

The bill faces unlikely odds in the Democratic-controlled Senate. Republicans can use special procedures under the Congressional Review Act to force a vote on the measure even though they are the minority party, and the measure would only need a majority of votes to pass, instead of 60 votes. Still, while 47 Senate Republicans have signed on to the resolution, it is unclear whether it can gain the majority of votes, requiring Democratic support, that it would need to pass the Senate — and it would not have the supermajority needed to override a presidential veto.

Congress is considering the measure as the Supreme Court also weighs in on the Biden administration's program. The high court is poised to soon issue a ruling on whether Biden can continue his plan to cancel some debt for tens of millions of borrowers.