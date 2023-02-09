House to vote on resolution condemning China's use of spy balloon

The House is expected to vote Thursday on a resolution condemning China’s use of the surveillance balloon over the United States, calling it a “brazen violation of United States sovereignty.”

The resolution also calls on the Biden administration to continue to keep Congress briefed on the incident.

The House will vote on this as a suspension of the rules, which requires a two-thirds vote — suggesting that House leaders are expecting support to be overwhelming.

Also on Thursday, defense officials are expected to appear before a Senate defense subcommittee chaired by Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., to testify publicly about the balloon. Lawmakers in both chambers are receiving classified briefings from Biden administration officials on the issue, as well.

