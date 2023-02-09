IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

House to vote on resolution condemning China's use of spy balloon

Senators are conducting a hearing later Thursday on the surveillance balloon, while lawmakers from both chambers are expected to receive classified briefings on the issue.
Image:
A fighter jet passes a large balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4, 2023. Chad Fish via AP
By Kyle Stewart and Liz Johnstone

The House is expected to vote Thursday on a resolution condemning China’s use of the surveillance balloon over the United States, calling it a “brazen violation of United States sovereignty.” 

The resolution also calls on the Biden administration to continue to keep Congress briefed on the incident.

The House will vote on this as a suspension of the rules, which requires a two-thirds vote — suggesting that House leaders are expecting support to be overwhelming. 

Also on Thursday, defense officials are expected to appear before a Senate defense subcommittee chaired by Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., to testify publicly about the balloon. Lawmakers in both chambers are receiving classified briefings from Biden administration officials on the issue, as well.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Kyle Stewart

Kyle Stewart is an associate producer covering Congress for NBC News.

Liz Johnstone

Liz Johnstone is the managing editor for politics at NBC News digital.

Haley Talbot contributed.