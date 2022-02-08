House to vote on short-term government spending bill

WASHINGTON — The House is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a short-term measure to keep the federal government funded through March 11 while talks on a broader spending package continue.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on the legislation Tuesday evening, a day after it was released by House Appropriations Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.

The measure would avert a government shutdown on Feb. 18, when the previous short-term spending bill expires, and extend funding for about three weeks. DeLauro said the new stopgap bill is needed to buy negotiators time to reach a comprehensive spending deal that would keep the government funded at least through September.

"Our country needs a government funding agreement to create good-paying jobs, grow opportunity for the middle class, and protect our national security," DeLauro said in a statement Monday. "We are close to reaching a framework government funding agreement, but we will need additional time to complete the legislation in full."

Once the bill passes in the House, the Senate will also have to vote on the measure. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Tuesday that he intends to act on the legislation “quickly and in time for the February 18 deadline.”

The vote comes amid bipartisan negotiations on an appropriations package to provide new funding levels across the federal government. In the meantime, agencies have been operating on funding levels from last year.