Hunter Biden agrees to testify before the House Oversight Committee

The president's son will testify before the committee instead of a closed-door deposition.
President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden departs a court appearance July 26, in Wilmington, Del.Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images file
By Sarah Fitzpatrick and Summer Concepcion

Hunter Biden agreed to testify before the Republican-led House Oversight Committee on Dec. 13 in a letter sent to the panel Tuesday.

The president’s son was subpoenaed by House Republicans in early November and summoned to appear for a closed-door transcribed interview as part of an escalation of Republicans’ impeachment inquiry into the president.

A spokesperson for House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer did not immediately respond to a request to comment by NBC News.

