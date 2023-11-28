Hunter Biden agrees to testify before the House Oversight Committee

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Hunter Biden agreed to testify before the Republican-led House Oversight Committee on Dec. 13 in a letter sent to the panel Tuesday.

The president’s son was subpoenaed by House Republicans in early November and summoned to appear for a closed-door transcribed interview as part of an escalation of Republicans’ impeachment inquiry into the president.

A spokesperson for House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer did not immediately respond to a request to comment by NBC News.

This is a developing story