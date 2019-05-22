Breaking News Emails
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Wednesday that President Donald Trump is engaged in a cover-up as he and his administration have blocked Congress from obtaining testimony and documents for their investigations.
"We do believe that it’s important to follow the facts. We believe that no one is above the law, including the president of the United States. And we believe that the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up," Pelosi told reporters.
The comment prompted Trump, after a planned White House meeting later in the morning with Democrats on infrastructure, to deliver an unplanned statement in the Rose Garden, responding to Pelosi
“I don’t do cover-ups,” said Trump, who railed against Democrats seeking to investigate him.
Pelosi’s comments Wednesday followed a closed-door caucus meeting for House Democrats in which chairmen of congressional committees pursuing investigations of the president laid out their strategies and their latest victories. Presentations were made by Judiciary Committee Chairman, Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., and Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
Nadler said the Judiciary panel “will not sit idly by and wait,” as the administration stonewalls Democrats, a Democratic source said. He added that special counsel Robert Mueller needs to testify in public about his two-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The chairman also raised the importance of enforcing subpoenas and voting on contempt as soon as possible. His committee voted to recommend that the House hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt, a vote that’s expected to come to the House floor next month.
Schiff spoke about an agreement he had reached with the Department of Justice late Tuesday night in which DOJ will begin to turn over twelve categories of counterintelligence and foreign intelligence materials to the committee, which he said should be completed by the end of the week.
Members who emerged from the meeting after said that Pelosi did not speak about the elephant in the room — impeachment — and instead her team distributed a sheet of talking points to members.
“Follow the facts to uncover the truth for the American people,” the first point said. “No one is above the law — this administration must be held accountable to the American people for concealing the truth,” said the second one. And lastly, it said, “Cover-up, the Trump administration is engaged in the most significant cover-up in modern history.”
Few members that left the meeting said that they were suddenly in favor of opening an impeachment inquiry, but several said they were heading in that direction.
“With every new point of resistance and ignoring the constitutional responsibility of congress, people are saying hey we can’t just sit here and do nothing. I’m not there, but boy am I closer than I was,” said Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo. “All of this resistance is what’s causing people to have second thoughts about impeachment.”
“I’m getting there,” Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., told reporters about opening an impeachment inquiry. “I think we’re more unified in the sense that if this president doesn’t comply [with congressional requests], then our options are going to be limited. I think for some people, it’s a question of when...I think the president is behaving in a way that leaves us very few options.”
About 10 members spoke during the meeting, according to the Democratic source, including Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., who argued that even if an impeachment inquiry is initiated, Democrats would still have to go to the courts.
“Regarding impeachment inquiry, we still have to go to court to get our subpoenas enforced. You know, we are winning those battles now,” she said. “Unless we want to have no process whatsoever, which cannot be the case for impeachment, we are going to have to go court, get the subpoenas enforced, get the evidence, get the facts for it and then we will see where we are.”
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, said that Democrats are unified behind the message of proceeding aggressively, but said that the group advocating an impeachment inquiry is “still a small fraction of the 239 members” of the caucus.
Asked if Jeffries is closer to impeachment, he said, “I’m of the view that no one is above the law, including the president of the United States of America. We’re going to teach him that lesson one way or the other.”
Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J., told reporters that he agrees with Pelosi’s strategy and said that a federal judge’s ruling Monday in favor of the House Oversight Committee's bid to obtain Trump's financial records from his accounting firm is a significant step.
“In many ways, the judge’s decision is more significant to what we’re doing than the Mueller investigation. Follow the money,” he said.
Nearly a dozen out of the 24 Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee — which has the power to conduct impeachment proceedings — have voiced support for opening an inquiry. Most of them have only come out in favor of initiating one since Monday, coming in the wake of Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., backing impeachment proceedings over the weekend.
More than two dozen members out of the Democratic caucus as a whole have said they back an impeachment inquiry.