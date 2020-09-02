'It was a setup': Pelosi snips at salon that publicized her rule-violating visit

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday complained that her caught-on-video visit to a San Francisco salon that was shuttered because of coronavirus regulations was a "setup" — and the owners should apologize to her.

"It was clearly a setup. I take responsibility for falling for a setup by a neighborhood salon that I've gone to for years. And that's, that's really what it is," Pelosi told reporters at an event in San Francisco.

"I think that they owe, that this salon, owes me an apology for setting me up," the powerful California Democrat said.

Pelosi went to the salon on Monday for a blow-out, Fox News reported on Tuesday. Salon owner Erica Kious told Fox News that Pelosi's assistant had set up the appointment with an independent stylist who rents chairs in her salon.

San Francisco salons were closed for months as part of Mayor London Breed's emergency coronavirus regulations. They were allowed to reopen for outdoor service on Tuesday.

Klous told Fox News that Pelosi visiting, “was a slap in the face," adding, "that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work.”

Pelosi noted that the appointment was made ahead of time, and said the stylist could have and should have said they were not open.

"If the salon is saying that we're able to do this but, and they're not, then they should not have said that, and they should not have been open for me to go there but we trusted a neighborhood salon that I've been to for years," she said.

"I'm not going into as to the motivation of a salon to say to me, yes, come in and then they go from there. It was clearly a setup," Pelosi said.

No one picked up the phone at the salon on Wednesday, and the business's voicemail was full.

Pelosi, who's repeatedly chastised her Republican colleagues for not wearing face masks, also defended her lack of a mask in the video.

"I just had my hair washed. I don’t wear a mask when I am washing my hair. Do you wear a mask when you are washing your hair? I always have a mask. I always have a mask. For me, the people I am encountering, but for my family as well. But I don’t wear it when I am getting my hair washed and that picture is when I just came out of the bowl getting my hair washed," she said.

Pelosi told reporters she's gotten moral support from other area salons.

"I have been inundated by people who are in the hair service industry, saying, thank you for calling attention to this, we need to get back to work. We need to get back to work. And many of them annoyed at the setup that was there for a purpose that has nothing to do with ending the crisis," she said.