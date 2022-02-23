Ivanka Trump in talks for voluntary testimony with Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON — Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump and one of his top advisers in the White House, is in talks with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol about cooperating with their inquiry.

Ivanka Trump is discussing appearing voluntarily for an interview, her spokesperson told NBC News on Wednesday.

In a letter sent to the former president's eldest daughter in January, the committee said it had evidence that Ivanka Trump was “in direct contact” with her father on the day of the riot. The panel also said it had evidence that she may have “direct knowledge” of the former president’s efforts to convince then-Vice President Mike Pence to block Congress’ certification of the 2020 election results.

The letter cited testimony from Keith Kellogg, who was Pence’s national security adviser at the time and told the committee that Ivanka Trump made multiple attempts to convince her father to step in.

Over the past few months, the committee has been accelerating its investigation into the riot, as well as any actions or inaction by Trump and his allies.

Last month, the committee issues subpoenas to 14 of the so-called alternate electors who falsely claimed that Trump had won the election in their states, in addition to subpoenaing Judd Deere, who served as deputy White House press secretary.

The committee has also subpoenaed Trump allies Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn — who were all involved in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.