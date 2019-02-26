Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 26, 2019, 5:00 PM GMT By Allan Smith

Ivanka Trump criticized parts of the Green New Deal being championed by freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., saying in a Fox News interview that she didn't think most Americans "want to be given something."

The first daughter, who is a senior White House aide, told Fox News host Steve Hilton in an excerpt of an interview airing Sunday that job guarantees and an elevated minimum wage — both pledges of the progressive proposal — wouldn't be popular.

"I don’t think most Americans, in their heart, want to be given something," Trump said in the interview clip released Monday. "I’ve spent a lot of time traveling around this country over the last four years. People want to work for what they get."

"So, I think that this idea of a guaranteed minimum is not something most people want," she added. "They want the ability to be able to secure a job. They want the ability to live in a country where’s there’s the potential for upward mobility."

Ocasio-Cortez's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Conservatives have criticized the Green New Deal as unrealistic and ill-conceived. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has pledged to schedule a vote on the Green New Deal resolution — a broad-strokes plan for tackling climate change introduced by Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., that wouldn't have the weight of law if passed — to force Democrats to stake out their positions on the policies the proposal endorses.

Already, many 2020 Democratic presidential contenders have expressed support for the Green New Deal, which aims to rapidly transition the United States off of fossil fuels while seeking to combat racial and economic inequality.