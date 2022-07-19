Jan. 6 committee Chair Bennie Thompson tests positive for Covid

The chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Bennie Thompson, said Tuesday that has tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing "mild symptoms."

"I am continuing to follow CDC guidelines and will be isolating for the next several days," the 74-year-old Mississippi Democrat said in a statement he shared on Twitter.

Thompson announced the positive result two days ahead of his panel's final scheduled hearing, a prime-time event focusing on what former President Donald Trump was doing during the riot.

The panel said in a statement Tuesday that the hearing would proceed as scheduled.

“While Chairman Thompson is disappointed with his COVID diagnosis, he has instructed the select committee to proceed with Thursday evening’s hearing. Committee members and staff wish the chairman a speedy recovery,” panel spokesperson Tim Mulvey said.

Former deputy White House press secretary Sarah Matthews and Matthew Pottinger, a member of the National Security Council during the Trump administration, are expected to testify publicly at the hearing, a source familiar with the plans told NBC News. Both resigned in the wake of the Capitol riot.

Thompson said he tested positive for the virus on Monday.

"Gratefully, I am fully vaccinated and boosted," Thompson said.

"I encourage each person in America to get vaccinated and continue to follow the guidelines to remain safe," he added.