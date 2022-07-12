IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jan. 6 committee expected to hold next hearing July 21 in prime time

The committee's chairman, Bennie Thompson, said next week's hearing would be “the last one — at this point,” but declined to say whether there would be more down the line.
Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol on July 12, 2022.
Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol on July 12, 2022.J. Scott Applewhite / AP
By Haley Talbot, Jonathan Allen and Zoë Richards

WASHINGTON — The next Jan. 6 committee hearing will be on July 21 during prime time, according to three sources familiar with the planning.

The hearing will be the eighth in a series that started in early June.

The committee's chairman, Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., declined to say after Tuesday's hearing whether next week's hearing would be the panel's last of its investigation, but said it would be “the last one— at this point.”

The Jan. 6 committee held its seventh hearing Tuesday, with a focus on ties between allies of former President Donald Trump and extremist groups involved in the attack on the Capitol last year.

It was not immediately clear what the committee will focus on during next week's hearing, nor did any of the three sources reveal the potential witnesses.

The committee previously planned on holding a prime-time hearing on Thursday but postponed those plans earlier this week. The only hearing the committee has held in prime time so far was on June 9, when it kicked off the public phase of its investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection.

