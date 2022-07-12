Jan. 6 committee expected to hold next hearing July 21 in prime time

WASHINGTON — The next Jan. 6 committee hearing will be on July 21 during prime time, according to three sources familiar with the planning.

The hearing will be the eighth in a series that started in early June.

The committee's chairman, Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., declined to say after Tuesday's hearing whether next week's hearing would be the panel's last of its investigation, but said it would be “the last one— at this point.”

The Jan. 6 committee held its seventh hearing Tuesday, with a focus on ties between allies of former President Donald Trump and extremist groups involved in the attack on the Capitol last year.

It was not immediately clear what the committee will focus on during next week's hearing, nor did any of the three sources reveal the potential witnesses.

The committee previously planned on holding a prime-time hearing on Thursday but postponed those plans earlier this week. The only hearing the committee has held in prime time so far was on June 9, when it kicked off the public phase of its investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection.