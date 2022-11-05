Jan. 6 committee extends subpoena deadline after Trump doesn't hand over documents

The House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol gave former President Donald Trump an extra week to provide requested documents after lawmakers said Friday that they did not receive any records from a subpoena issued last month in connection with the Jan. 6 riot.

The initial subpoena deadline was 10 a.m. ET Friday for any communications Trump may have had regarding extremist groups involved in the riot and any attempts in the past year to contact witnesses testifying before the Jan. 6 committee.

The Oct. 21 subpoena also called for Trump to provide testimony at the Capitol or by videoconference on Nov. 14.

In a joint statement Friday, the committee's chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said that while they were allowing additional time for the documents, they were not changing the date for Trump's deposition.

“We have received correspondence from the former President and his counsel in connection with the Select Committee’s subpoena," they said. "We have informed the former President’s counsel that he must begin producing records no later than next week and he remains under subpoena for deposition testimony starting on November 14th."

A spokesperson for the Dhillon Law Group, which previously acknowledged service of the subpoena, did not respond to a request for comment.

David A. Warrington, a lawyer for Trump at the firm, previously said that the firm would look over the subpoena, but did not say publicly whether Trump plans to comply with it.

“As with any similar matter, we will review and analyze it, and will respond as appropriate to this unprecedented action," Warrington said in a statement at the time.

Trump has given signals that he's eyeing a 2024 announcement this month. Two sources familiar with his thinking told NBC News that he will likely announce another presidential bid this month, though the date could slide.