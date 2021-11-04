Jan. 6 committee has interviewed more than 150 people so far, Liz Cheney says

WASHINGTON — Members of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol have interviewed more than 150 people so far, ranking member Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said Thursday.

Cheney, the top Republican on the select committee, said that the panel spoke to “a whole range of people connected to the events, connected to understanding what happens.”

“It is a range of engagements — some formal interviews, some depositions … There really is a huge amount of work underway that is leading to real progress for us,” she said, according to an aide to Cheney who first provided the quote to Politico.

NBC News has reached out to the committee for additional details including an update on subpoenas.

Cheney did not elaborate or specify who exactly has been interviewed so far in the committee’s investigation. This comes after the House recently passed a resolution that former Trump adviser Steve Bannon be held in contempt of Congress and asked the Department of Justice to pursue criminal prosecution over Bannon’s refusal to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee. The panel had issued a subpoena for Bannon’s testimony and relevant documents, but he didn’t comply.

In October, Cheney and the committee’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said that Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff under former President Donald Trump, and Kashyap Patel, who was chief of staff to Trump's defense secretary, were cooperating with the committee. A deposition that had been scheduled with Dan Scavino, Trump’s former social media director, was postponed at the time.

Former Trump communications aide Alyssa Farah, who resigned from the White House weeks before the Jan. 6 attack, has been voluntarily speaking with the Republicans on the January 6th committee for a few months, a source familiar told NBC News last week.