Jan. 6 panel zeros in on Trump's final hectic weeks ahead of the Capitol attack

WASHINGTON — The House Jan. 6 committee focuses Thursday on the final frantic weeks of former President Donald Trump's presidency, including an Oval Office meeting with a motley crew of advisers who wanted him to declare a national emergency to remain in power.

That discussion is part of the committee's effort to demonstrate increasing desperation inside the White House and among Trump's most ardent supporters. The panel will also try to flesh out the relationship between Trump and the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol.

The panel is expected to interview Jason Van Tatenhove, a former spokesman for the violent extremist group Oath Keepers, and Stephen Ayres, an Ohio man who pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct charges after entering the Capitol, sources told NBC News. Ayres has not yet been sentenced.

The committee will argue that Trump's campaign to hold power following his defeat in the 2020 election "merge[d] with the physical violence" at the Capitol, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., who will lead part of the questioning Tuesday, said in an interview. The big question for the committee is whether it can show that Trump or members of his inner circle either instructed insurrectionists or were aware of their plan.

The testimony comes against the backdrop of a flurry of new developments in the investigation, including last week's closed-door testimony from former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who the committee long viewed as a key witness. Cipollone confirmed much of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's explosive public testimony, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., told NBC News.

Hutchinson told the panel that Trump intended to go to the Capitol on Jan. 6; that he knew members of the crowd at his "Stop the Steal" rally that day were armed; that he told them to march to the Capitol anyway; and that he was pleased his supporters wanted to hang Vice President Mike Pence for refusing to stop the counting of electoral votes.

Cipollone's deposition was recorded, and parts of it are likely to be aired at Tuesday's hearing.

The committee has said that the investigation isn't over and it now plans to receive testimony later this week from Patrick Byrne, the CEO of Overstock.com. Byrne was one of a set of advisers who pressed Trump, in a Dec. 18, 2020, Oval Office meeting, to declare a national emergency to prevent President Joe Biden's inauguration.

Byrne visited the White House with Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who was pardoned after he lied to the FBI about his foreign contacts, and Trump administration official Emily Newman, Axios reported first last year.

In its six previous public hearings, dating back to late May, the committee has argued that Trump used every tool available to him to stay in office. He pressured Justice Department officials to declare election fraud, state officials to reverse election results, allies in key states to create slates of "fake electors," and Pence to halt the constitutionally required count of electoral votes in the Capitol, according to witness testimony.

When all else failed, committee members say, Trump's efforts culminated in the attack on the Capitol.