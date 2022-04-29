Jan. 6 committee to hold eight hearings in June

WASHINGTON — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol will hold a series of eight hearings on the probe in June, Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said.

The hearings will start June 9, with some scheduled for prime time and others during the day, he said.

Thompson told reporters as he left the Capitol on Thursday that the public will hear from outside witnesses, people “we’ve not heard from before,” adding that “their testimony will be on point as to why this investigation was so important.”

"We’ll tell the story about what happened," he said. "We will use a combination of witnesses, exhibits, things that we have through the tens of thousands of exhibits we’ve interviewed and looked at, as well as the, you know, hundreds of witnesses we’ve deposed or just talked to in general."

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., a key member of the committee, said last week that the hearings will be dramatic and include explosive revelations that the panel has been piecing together behind the scenes for months after interviewing more than 800 witnesses.

"The hearings will tell a story that will really blow the roof off the House," Raskin said at an event hosted by Georgetown University’s Center on Faith and Justice in Washington.

The committee aims to release a report on its investigation by the end of the summer or early fall, Raskin said.

“This was not a coup directed at the president,” Raskin said. “It was a coup directed by the president against the vice president and against the Congress.”