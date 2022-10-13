Jan. 6 committee plans to vote on subpoena for Trump, sources say

WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol plans to vote to subpoena former President Donald Trump, sources familiar with the committee's plans told NBC News Thursday.

Members of the panel, which held what was expected to be its final hearing before the midterm elections Thursday, had previously said that they were still considering seeking an interview with Trump or former Vice President Mike Pence.

The subpoena would come more than a year since the committee began investigating the insurrection. The panel has already conducted more than 1,000 interviews and depositions. It has received hundreds of thousands of documents and there are 100 subpoenas that were publicly known to be issued.

Members of the committee focused the hearing Thursday on how the central cause of Jan. 6 was to Trump, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said in her opening statement.

"None of this would have happened without him. He was personally and substantially involved in all of it," she said. "Today, we will focus on President Trump’s state of mind, his intent, his motivations, and how he spurred others to do his bidding. And how another Jan. 6 could happen again if we do not take necessary action to prevent it."